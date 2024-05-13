IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

IONQ stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. 1,010,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. IonQ’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $200,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 954,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $26,430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IonQ by 1,598.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after acquiring an additional 918,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 282.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 334,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth about $3,402,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

