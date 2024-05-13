iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Up 142.2% in April

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the April 15th total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after buying an additional 23,039,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after buying an additional 3,035,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,083,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after buying an additional 2,160,414 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $44.84 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

