iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 297.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $44.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $980.80 million, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

