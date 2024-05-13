iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Short Interest Up 176.3% in April

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 176.3% from the April 15th total of 655,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iSun stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Free Report) by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.67% of iSun worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

iSun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISUN opened at $0.15 on Monday. iSun has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

About iSun

iSun ( NASDAQ:ISUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($7.60) earnings per share for the quarter. iSun had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 90.71%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that iSun will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iSun, Inc, a solar energy services and infrastructure deployment company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It provides operation, maintenance, and solar; electrical contracting; and data and communication services.

