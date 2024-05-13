Jabil Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jabil to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Jabil Stock Up 0.0 %

JBL opened at $117.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average is $129.71. Jabil has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

