Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $6.56 Per Share

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy expects that the technology company will earn $6.56 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JKHY. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average of $164.77. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

