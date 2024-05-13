Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush raised Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.28.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,663. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 425,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 270,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

