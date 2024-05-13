Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Jacobs Solutions worth $93,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,338 shares of company stock worth $3,618,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of J opened at $139.24 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

