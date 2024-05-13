Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Raised to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.14.

NASDAQ JAMF traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. Jamf has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,108.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jamf news, CEO John Strosahl sold 33,961 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $607,562.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,708,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,108.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,336. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Jamf by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Jamf by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 12.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 49,252 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Jamf by 5.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 272,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

