Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $117.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.62.

Shares of APO opened at $112.06 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $117.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,292,000 shares of company stock worth $143,664,400. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

