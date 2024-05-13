Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s current price.

ALGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

