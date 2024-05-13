Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.62.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 63,726.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,907 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

