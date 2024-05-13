Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.95.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $915.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $520.66 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $938.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $829.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

