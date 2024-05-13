Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Hold

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $215.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.84.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $209.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $113.91 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,464,000 after acquiring an additional 793,610 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,553 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,512,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

