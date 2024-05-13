Jefferies Financial Group Raises AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $105.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.72.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:APP opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $38,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 212.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.