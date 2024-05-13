Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $101.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33.

In related news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $210,645.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,395 shares of company stock valued at $38,005,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

