Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $106.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

InterDigital stock opened at $106.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that InterDigital will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,999 shares of company stock valued at $196,423. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,274,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,014,000 after purchasing an additional 792,868 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 642,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,535,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in InterDigital by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $18,987,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

