JMP Securities Boosts HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target to $135.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded HCI Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.75.

HCI Group Price Performance

HCI Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,131. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.14. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Insider Activity at HCI Group

In other news, Director Sanjay Madhu sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.72, for a total value of $391,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sanjay Madhu sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.72, for a total value of $391,063.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paresh Patel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,100,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,102 shares of company stock valued at $13,198,303. Corporate insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in HCI Group by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

