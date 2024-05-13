JMP Securities Cuts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $106.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.60.

CYTK opened at $62.10 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.30.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,318 shares of company stock worth $6,701,940. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

