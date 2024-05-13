JMP Securities Cuts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $83.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.39. 15,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.30. Prothena has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. FMR LLC grew its position in Prothena by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Prothena by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,986,000 after acquiring an additional 417,338 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Prothena by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,270,000 after acquiring an additional 452,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 54,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

