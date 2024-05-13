JMP Securities Increases Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $9.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GENI

Genius Sports Trading Down 0.4 %

Genius Sports stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. 142,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.2% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 327,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 83.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.