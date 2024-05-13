Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $3,629,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.91. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $360.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.