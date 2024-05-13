Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0 %

JNJ opened at $149.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average of $154.91. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

