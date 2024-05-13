Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lessened by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 129,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average is $154.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

