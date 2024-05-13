JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 124,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $198.77 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.13 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $570.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

