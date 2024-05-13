JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 7.1% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $198.77 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $133.13 and a one year high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $570.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

