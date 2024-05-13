JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,612,000 after buying an additional 871,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,313,000 after buying an additional 457,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $198.77 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.13 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

