Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised Kelt Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.69.

KEL stock opened at C$5.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.14. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$8.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$129.00 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4446987 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$241,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,226 shares of company stock worth $696,932. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

