KeyCorp Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTZ. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $108.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.66. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

