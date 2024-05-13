Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $8,160,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,349,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 40,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.09 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

