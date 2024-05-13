Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 2,814,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,951.0 days.

Koei Tecmo Stock Performance

Koei Tecmo stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. Koei Tecmo has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

About Koei Tecmo

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Entertainment, Amusement, and Real Estate segments. The Entertainment segment develops and sells entertainment contents.

