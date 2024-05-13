Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

