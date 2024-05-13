Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,283 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,144,000 after purchasing an additional 822,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,474,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,597,000 after buying an additional 694,059 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in F.N.B. by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 413,698 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,720,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in F.N.B. by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 256,355 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,505 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

