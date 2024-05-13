Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,015 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ACWX opened at $54.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

