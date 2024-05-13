Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $973.80 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The stock has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $941.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $902.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,328,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $7,779,766. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

