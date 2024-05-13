Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after purchasing an additional 325,808 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,446,000 after acquiring an additional 241,347 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,625,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,489,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,106,000 after purchasing an additional 613,817 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $86.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $73,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,340 shares of company stock valued at $19,322,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

