Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,264,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after buying an additional 114,545 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 31,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

