Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.94.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.40%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

