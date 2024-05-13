Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 77.9% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,572,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 199,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 50,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In other Climb Global Solutions news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $229,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,005.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,159.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $229,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,005.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

