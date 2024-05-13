Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 37,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

OGN stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.