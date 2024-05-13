Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $138.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,910 shares of company stock worth $2,159,602. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

