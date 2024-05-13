Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 434 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

NYSE:VLO opened at $155.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

