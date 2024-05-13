Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 139.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 207,333 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 126.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Humacyte Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humacyte Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

