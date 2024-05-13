Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $80.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 121.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,296 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,923. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile



Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

