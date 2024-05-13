Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3399 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $70.74.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.