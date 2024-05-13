Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 34.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 271.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $207.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,985 shares of company stock worth $12,302,964. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

