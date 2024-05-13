Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm raised Laird Superfood from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.30 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday.
Laird Superfood Trading Up 1.1 %
Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,569.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $153,381. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.
