Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 19.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $85.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.