Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $84.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s previous close.

LSCC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $69.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

