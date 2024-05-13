Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEGN. Barclays increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Legend Biotech from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LEGN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 142,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,067. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 141.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

